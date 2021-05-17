Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 10,407 shares.The stock last traded at $13.28 and had previously closed at $13.11.

The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

