Rally (RLY) Market Cap Hits $147.03 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $147.03 million and $4.13 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00456753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00228846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01273507 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042634 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,883,898 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

