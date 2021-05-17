Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.95 million.

RMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. 10,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.