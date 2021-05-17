Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

