Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $123.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $502.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $5,500,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.