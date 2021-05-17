Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.18% of Rapid7 worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $79.90. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.