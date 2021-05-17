Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$8.00 Price Target

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

