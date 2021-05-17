Raymond James Increases Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $53.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 68.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 584,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 400.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 27.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

