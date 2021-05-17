Raymond James Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,126. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

