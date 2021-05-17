Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NLOK stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

