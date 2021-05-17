Raymond James Upgrades BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

