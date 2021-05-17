Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.440-3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,333. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

