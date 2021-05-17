Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PPG Industries (PPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) recently:

5/14/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $187.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

4/20/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring efforts are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, it faces headwinds from soft demand in automotive refinish due to lower miles driven amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume also remains under pressure in the aerospace business. High debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/22/2021 – PPG Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.27. 13,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,798. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

