Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $21.18 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

