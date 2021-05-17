RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR traded down $4.31 on Monday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,447. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

