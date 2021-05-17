renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $133,423.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.