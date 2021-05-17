Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CI Financial Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

CIX stock opened at C$21.80 on Monday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.15 and a twelve month high of C$21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.60.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,430,408. Insiders have bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000 in the last ninety days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

