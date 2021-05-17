Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baxter International (NYSE: BAX):

5/6/2021 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00.

4/29/2021 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Baxter International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NYSE BAX traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

