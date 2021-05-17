Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GasLog Partners (GLOP)

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/10/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “
- 5/3/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/28/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “
- 4/27/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. GasLog Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
