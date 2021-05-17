Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GasLog Partners (GLOP)

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

5/3/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

4/27/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. GasLog Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

