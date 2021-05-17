Reviewing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMC Materials and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMC Materials and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 2 4 2 0 2.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMC Materials currently has a consensus price target of $155.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Given CMC Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 4.05 $142.83 million $7.47 20.70 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

CMC Materials beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

