Reviewing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66% AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65%

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Replimune Group and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 6 0 2.75

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.77%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 166.93%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -22.76 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -3.61

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats AVROBIO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

