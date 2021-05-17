Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Sells $122,692.58 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

