Rigel Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,227.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $111,223.11 and $10,227.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.49 or 0.00059803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00087868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.45 or 0.00467547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00227688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.14 or 0.01291212 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.