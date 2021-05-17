Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered Rimini Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $172,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $390,446 over the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

