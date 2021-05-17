Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $90.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.
DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.
DKS opened at $87.96 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
