Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $90.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

DKS opened at $87.96 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

