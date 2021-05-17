Robert W. Baird Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $200.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

