Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

