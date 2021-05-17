Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

SNDX opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

