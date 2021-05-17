Robert W. Baird Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.72.

VTR opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

