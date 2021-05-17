Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Sells $20,956.80 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Glen E. Corlett sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $20,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RCKY stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. 119,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,085. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

