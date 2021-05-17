Rosenblatt Securities Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $180.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

