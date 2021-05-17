Rosenblatt Securities Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.30. Square has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

