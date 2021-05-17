Rotten Hits Market Capitalization of $856,158.34 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $856,158.34 and approximately $3,826.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01234844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00114469 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 77,879,694 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.