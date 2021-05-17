Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €22.88 ($26.91) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.45. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

