Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.43.

TSE RY opened at C$121.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.19.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

