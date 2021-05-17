Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $85.61

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $320,092.05 and $130,243.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $85.61 or 0.00194260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00450769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00224291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.01307862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

