Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.