Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $173.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

