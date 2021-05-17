Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.08. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.