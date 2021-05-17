Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Sanmina stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
