Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

