Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Insider Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Savara stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

