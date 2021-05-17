Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

