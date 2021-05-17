Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIS. Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SIS stock opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$11.60 and a twelve month high of C$19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.14.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,710. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119 over the last ninety days.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

