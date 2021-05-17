Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.65.
SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
