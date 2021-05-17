Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.