Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

