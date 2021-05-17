Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHM traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.48. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

