Scotiabank Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

