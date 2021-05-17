Scotiabank Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$78.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$39.03 and a 12-month high of C$72.49.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

