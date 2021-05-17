Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CHK opened at $48.87 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,361,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,318,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

