Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 138,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $18,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. 612,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,292. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.